North-South corridor coordination needs revisiting after recent improvements, ESCAP says (Exclusive)

Photo: ESCAP

The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) says countries involved in the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) may need to reassess bottlenecks as the project has seen significant developments over the past five years.

