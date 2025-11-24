North-South corridor coordination needs revisiting after recent improvements, ESCAP says (Exclusive)
Photo: ESCAP
The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) says countries involved in the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) may need to reassess bottlenecks as the project has seen significant developments over the past five years.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy