Iran Khodro ramps up passenger car production
Irankhodro’s passenger and pickup car production surged, reaching about 57,000 vehicles in the latest month and over 375,000 vehicles in the first eight months of the Iranian year, reflecting strong year-on-year growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy