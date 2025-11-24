Azerbaijan, Iran moot upcoming revamp timeframe for North-South corridor's crucial segment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The reconstruction of the Sumgayit-Yalama railway line, a crucial segment of the North-South corridor passing through Azerbaijan, will be completed by the end of the year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of the companies of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication (AZCON) Holding, Rovshan Rustamov, said at a meeting with Head of Iranian Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri in Baku, Trend reports via ADY.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, including the development of the Astara Terminal and the expansion of trilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran.

The meeting noted that the work carried out on the North–South Corridor strengthens Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic artery connecting trade flows, being one of the key links of this strategic route.

The ADY chairman also said that the construction of the Astara Terminal on the territory of Iran by ADY is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

As many as 94 percent of the design work and approximately 82 percent of the construction and installation work for the Astara Terminal have been completed. The terminal, which will become fully operational next year, will ensure an increase in cargo volume along the North–South transport connection and enable the efficient execution of operations.

