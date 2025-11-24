Testimonies of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on 24 November, Trend reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters, and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating in the hearing for the first time and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Mirhuseyn Salahov said that he, along with Huseyn Mammadov and several others, was wounded as a result of a mortar shell explosion fired by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces, as well as the illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Kalbajar district.

Answering questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Public Prosecution Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, victim Eltuhan Jabiyev stated that he was wounded in the gunfire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces, and the illegal Armenian armed detachments in Kalbajar.

In his testimony, victim Telman Farhadli claimed he was wounded by enemy fire in the Kalbajar district. Responding to questions from Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, the victim added that two more people sustained injuries during the incident.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victims Islam Masiyev and Mehdi Ahmadov said that they sustained various bodily injuries as a result of an enemy mortar shell explosion in the Kalbajar district.

Victim Khalil Khasmammadov claimed he, along with two others, was injured as a result of an enemy provocation, with two others dying during the incident.

Responding to inquiries from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Ariz Mammadov stated that he, along with Nemat Abdullayev and Sadig Gasimli, was injured by the mortar fire from the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and the illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Khalfali village of the Shusha district.

Victim Elnur Shikhiyev said he was wounded by enemy fire while driving an ambulance vehicle in the Kalbajar district. According to him, despite driving a car with a distinctive insignia, his vehicle still came under the enemy mortar fire.

Responding to questions from Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments Tugay Rahimli, victims Sadig Aliyev and Musannif Aliyev said that they were wounded as a result of the enemy's provocation in Kalbajar.

Answering questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Yagir Sultanov mentioned that he was injured as a result of an enemy mortar shell explosion.

Ilyas Babazade reported being injured as a result of an artillery shell explosion in Kalbajar. Nijat Garazade, who was standing next to him during the incident, was also killed.

Victim Farid Ibrahimov stated that he sustained various bodily injuries as a result of the explosion of an artillery shell fired by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdam.

Victim Elgun Talibov testified that he was wounded in his right hand as a result of the fire opened by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the direction of Aghdara.

Khayal Habibov reported being injured as a result of an explosion of a mine planted by the enemy in Lachin.

Vugar Hasanov stated that he was wounded by enemy fire in Aghdam.

In their testimonies, Mustafa Aghayev, Amrah Abdiyev, Natig Zeynalli, Farid Aliyev, Hidayat Gudratzade, Polad Rahmanov, Zamil Taghiyev, Sanan Aliyev, Famil Abdullayev, Firuddin Namazaliyev, Hakim Hasanov, and Omar Musayev emphasized that they were wounded by enemy fire opened in various directions by the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for November 25.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

