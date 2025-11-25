Tajikistan, Iran hold political talks in Dushanbe, push to deepen co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 25. Tajikistan and Iran held a new round of political consultations in Dushanbe on November 24, focusing on plans to deepen cooperation and review the implementation of earlier high-level agreements, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The talks were led by Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister, Farrukh Sharifzoda and his Iranian counterpart Majid Takht-Ravanchi. Earlier the same day, Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin also met Takht-Ravanchi to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation in economic, cultural, and security spheres.

According to information, the consultations addressed regional developments, ongoing joint projects, and future opportunities for expanding cooperation. Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration across key sectors.

These consultations build on an existing framework of agreements that have steadily advanced bilateral relations. A significant milestone came in May 2022, when 17 cooperation documents were signed during the official visit of Tajikistan’s President, Emomali Rahmon, to Tehran. These agreements spanned crucial areas such as political, economic, trade, transport, and energy cooperation. One of the most notable outcomes was the revival and official launch of the joint Istiqlol Tunnel (formerly the Anzob Tunnel) project in 2022. The project, largely financed and completed with Iranian technical and financial support, greatly enhanced transport connectivity within Tajikistan.