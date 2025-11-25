Yelo Bank participated as official partner in the IX International Banking Forum (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank participated as an official partner in the IX International Banking Forum, held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on November 19–20, 2025. This year’s forum focused on the theme “Reliable, Secure and Sustainable Banking.”



The event brought together representatives of local and international financial institutions to discuss innovative solutions in the banking sector, fintech development, digitalization, and advancements in the payment ecosystem.



In recognition of its active participation and partnership support, Yelo Bank was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by the Azerbaijan Banks Association.



The forum was organized in partnership with Mastercard and supported by the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.



