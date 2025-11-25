Georgia, Türkiye discuss Black Sea cooperation, new ferry routes at IMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Georgia and Türkiye held talks on maritime cooperation, Black Sea security, and the development of ferry services during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) assembly in London, the Georgian Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvri­vishvili and Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu discussed a range of issues including new ferry routes, joint maritime research, and initiatives to boost tourism and overall economic ties between the two countries.

The ministers also addressed energy transition and digitalization in the maritime sector, maritime education and workforce development, hydrography, shipbuilding cooperation, and other areas to strengthen regional governance and enhance mutual collaboration in the maritime domain, the ministry said.

Kvri­vishvili, visiting London with a delegation, will participate in the 34th session of the IMO Assembly, which brings together representatives from more than 150 countries. She is scheduled to deliver a report on trends in Georgia’s maritime sector and outline ongoing and planned reforms. During her visit, she will also meet with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domingues and hold bilateral talks with ministers from other member states.

The meeting was attended by Georgian Deputy Minister Tamar Ioseliani, Turkish Deputy Minister Durmus Unuvari, Deputy Director of Georgia’s Maritime Transport Agency Natia Miminoshvili, Georgia’s permanent representative to the IMO Georgy Archemashvili, and Georgia’s chargé d’affaires in the United Kingdom.