Iran maps out investment path for Ardabil Province's economic rise

Ardabil Province needs over $500 million in investments by 2029. Authorities plan to offer 304 projects worth 2.5 quadrillion rials ($4.12 billion) to investors. The goal is to achieve 23% non-oil growth, 13% mining growth, and 8% sectoral growth in industry, tourism, and agriculture.

