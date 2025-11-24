Azerbaijan spotlights its multicultural traditions at Florida University in U.S. (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. An event dedicated to Azerbaijan’s traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance was held at the Jewish Museum of Florida International University in Miami, U.S., the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was organized by U.S. musician, composer, and writer Ella Leya, who was born in Azerbaijan.

Salhat Abbasova, head of a department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, noted in her speech that the peace-loving people of Azerbaijan have a long history and rich culture, and that numerous ethnic groups live together in the country on equal terms.

She emphasized that the committee consistently supports the active participation of Azerbaijanis in the social and cultural life of the countries where they reside, as well as in Azerbaijan itself, strengthening the committee’s role as a bridge between different cultures. She also spoke about the glorious history of the nation’s victory and the unity demonstrated along the way.

The event initiator, Ella Leya, author and producer of the film Leyla’s Violin, author of the book Lonely Sky, and musician whose works have been featured in several Hollywood films, expressed her love for Azerbaijan and shared her childhood and youth memories related to Baku with the participants. She spoke about the filming of Leyla’s Violin in Guba and Baku, which won an award at a film festival in Monaco.

Sabina Rakcheyeva, the first Azerbaijani violinist admitted to the Juilliard School, a cultural ambassador, and a researcher who has performed in over 40 countries, highlighted the unifying role of music in building intercultural bridges.

She spoke about the rich cultural heritage of her homeland, Azerbaijan, performing not only Azerbaijani compositions but also pieces by Mountain Jews living in the country.

Tohfa Eminova, head of the American Azerbaijani Cultural Association, provided participants with information about the activities of the Azerbaijani community in Florida.

Professor Tudor Parfitt of Florida International University shared facts and insights about the traditions of coexistence in Azerbaijan.

Boaz Levi, who oversees the Jewish Museum’s educational, research, and collaborative initiatives, expressed significant appreciation for the opportunities generated by this event to enhance the visibility of Azerbaijan. Susan Gladstone Pasternack, the museum’s executive director, said that she had learned new information about Azerbaijan at the event and that such meetings are very beneficial for the U.S. public.

Following the speeches, the film Leyla’s Violin was screened, and questions from the audience were answered.

Discussions on Azerbaijan’s traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance continued the following day at Miami University. Ella Leya and the university’s professor of religious studies, Henry Green, gave lectures to students on Azerbaijan, its socio-cultural life, and its multicultural traditions.

