Azerbaijani diaspora attends Multicultural Fusion Festival in Canada (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 24 November 2025 20:49 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan participated in the Multicultural Fusion Festival held in Pictou town, Nova Scotia, Canada, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Mushfiga Guliyeva, an Azerbaijani expatriate residing in Canada and a prominent figure in the diaspora advocacy sphere, underscored the profound cultural legacy, intricate customs, and time-honored traditions intrinsic to the nation.

The profound cultural tapestry of Azerbaijan generated significant engagement among the stakeholders of the international festival.

