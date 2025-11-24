Azerbaijani court sets next hearing date in Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on 24 November, Trend reports.

An open court session was held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters, and others to the victims and legal successors of victims who were participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as provided for by law.

It was then noted that during one of the previous sessions, the accused Ruben Vardanyan had filed a motion objecting to the interpreter Islam Agakarimov, who had previously participated in the preparatory court session. It was stated that Islam Agakarimov had been summoned and was present at today’s hearing.

Both the accused Ruben Vardanyan and his defense lawyer Emil Babishov requested that the court grant their objection.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for 25 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).