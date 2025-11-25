Upgrade in Fitch forecast reflects resilience of Georgia's economy, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Fitch Ratings has upgraded Georgia’s sovereign credit outlook to “stable,” highlighting the country’s resilience to external shocks, the Ministry of Economy said, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze said the move reflects the strength of Georgia’s economic fundamentals.

According to Fitch, Georgia’s economy is projected to grow by 7.3% in 2025 and 5.3% in 2026, well above the 3.8% median for countries rated “BB.”

“The report shows that Georgia’s economy is in relatively good shape. External resilience has strengthened, with the current account deficit nearly halved compared to the pre-pandemic period, international reserves have risen, and the level of dollarization has declined,” Tsintsadze said.

He added that Fitch expects robust inflows of foreign direct investment, including for large-scale projects such as Eagle Hills. “All of this underlines the government’s consistent economic policies aimed at structural improvements, which should ultimately ensure high and sustainable growth,” he said.