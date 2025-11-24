Azerbaijan shares key advancements in Karabakh resettlement process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24.​ The Azerbaijani population returning to the districts of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly has now surpassed 23,000, said Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy to the Special Representative of the President in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking in Khankendi, during an event at Garabagh University held within the “Mobile Youth Service” project dedicated to the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” on November 24, Gahramanov noted that reconstruction continues across multiple settlements, reshaping the area at a rapid pace.

He described how restoration in the liberated territories is moving ahead swiftly. Major infrastructure is taking shape, new highways and rail lines, airport facilities, electricity grids, and water systems, all forming the foundations of renewed life in the region.

The official noted that government-backed social and economic support programs are already creating new jobs, boosting entrepreneurship and strengthening local livelihoods.

Talking about the role of youth, Gahramanov stressed that active civic participation and quality education are vital to long-term national development. In this context, he highlighted the growing importance of Karabakh University, which now educates more than 2,000 students engaged in diverse social and innovation projects.

Moreover, it was underlined that ensuring sustainable development in the region and supporting the return of residents to their native lands remain among the state’s highest priorities. The event was described as a key step in empowering local youth and shaping future social initiatives in Karabakh.

