Kazakhstan looks open floodgates of wheat exports to Turkmen market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have discussed increasing the supply of Kazakh wheat to the Turkmen market, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev emphasized that there are significant opportunities to increase exports of plant oils, pasta, and dairy products. He also highlighted plans to construct a grain terminal on the Turkmen-Afghan border to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The presidents further discussed the potential development of a railway line connecting the region to South Asia via Afghanistan, aimed at strengthening regional trade connectivity.

Tokayev noted that bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan consistently exceeds $500 million. Both sides agreed on strategic initiatives to raise mutual trade to $1 billion.

“To achieve this goal, Kazakhstan has proposed a comprehensive work plan to boost trade turnover. To support businesses in both nations, we will establish joint trade houses. We also agreed to explore the possibility of launching direct commercial flights between key cities in our countries,” Tokayev added.