Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss boosting mutual investment flows (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan and Pakistan have explored opportunities to expand mutual investments, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During our visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we were delighted to hold a meeting with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, the National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

We explored opportunities to expand mutual investments, including in the oil and gas sector, and promote joint projects, alongside active support for business partnerships,” Jabbarov wrote.

As regards economic ties between two nations, in early 2025, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Azerbaijan, both countries signed multiple MoUs covering trade, energy, and other sectors. SOCAR Trading entered a framework agreement with Pakistan LNG Limited for LNG supplies, with deliveries planned for late 2023 and early 2024. In November 2023, Pakistan authorized the import of 220,000 tons of urea from Azerbaijan for agricultural needs. A preferential trade agreement was also signed, and Azerbaijan established a Trade House in Lahore to enhance commercial relations.

