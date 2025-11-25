Azerbaijan's Baku rolls out 83rd meeting of CIS Railway Transport Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council has begun in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Railways.

The event is attended by the leadership of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Iran, Armenia, Latvia, Estonia and Afghanistan, as well as the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD), the CIS Executive Committee, and the International Confederation of Railway Workers' Trade Unions.

The meeting will discuss the activities of the CIS railway network in the first nine months of 2025, the formation of freight and container trains for international transportation, the development of international transport corridors, the international freight tariff policy for 2026 and other issues.

The meeting will continue its work until November 26.