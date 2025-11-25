AI integrated into joint DHA-Trend platform to connect media from D-8, OTS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The only Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform, DHApress.com, has undergone a major digital transformation by integrating AI technologies into its news production processes. This upgrade will enable the platform to connect with numerous media outlets from the D-8 countries and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The transformation will help journalists optimize editorial resources, gather information more efficiently, analyze large datasets, curate news feeds, and prepare content with greater accuracy and depth. AI will autonomously manage, regulate, and translate news materials into multiple languages, while also contributing to the daily news agenda on the platform.

The new tools increase newsroom efficiency, minimize routine tasks, and allow the team to focus on what matters most: producing high-quality, verified content.

Thanks to this modernization, the platform is now ready to integrate leading media outlets from the D-8 and OTS countries, opening new opportunities to create a unified media space and exchange timely news content on an international scale.