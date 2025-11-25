Kazakhstan moves forward with Caspian Sea seaport project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan plans to build a new seaport in Aktau, the governor of Mangistau region, Nurdaulet Kilybay said at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, the investment project will cost $300 million. The Chinese group of companies Zhongyun International is acting as a partner. At the moment, the investor has already registered a company in the region and is preparing documents for signing an investment agreement.

“The project will contribute to the formation of a new international transport corridor ‘China - Kazakhstan - Aktau - Baku - Poti - Europe’. Its implementation will reduce delivery times by 7-15 days, reduce transport costs by 18-25 percent, and create new jobs,” Kilybay said.

Earlier during the goverment meeting, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev stated that the construction of the first phase of the container hub in the port of Aktau, in cooperation with the Chinese company Lianyungang, will be completed by the end of the year.

“Overall, the project will increase the container hub's capacity to 200,000 TEU per year. Projects are also underway in the port of Aktau to deepen the port's water area and modernize the berths,” Sauranbayev said.