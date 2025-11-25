PwC Azerbaijan marks 30 years of growth and partnership (PHOTO)

On 19 November, PwC Azerbaijan celebrated three decades of collaboration and progress in Azerbaijan, joined by our valued partners, contacts, and friends. Since our establishment in 1995, we've fostered enduring relationships with the Azerbaijani government and business community, building a foundation of trust and shared success.

The anniversary gala paid tribute to our journey together, bringing together partners, clients, officials, and PwC leadership. This milestone reflects our commitment to strengthening institutions, supporting reforms, and empowering local communities. We've grown alongside Azerbaijan and eagerly anticipate the next chapter of expansion.

During the event, Country Managing Partner Shaukat Tapia shared his greetings and toasted with senior leadership. Partner and Assurance Leader Fahri Mustafayev highlighted key milestones and growth over the past 30 years.

Quotes from PwC Azerbaijan Leadership:

Shaukat Tapia, Country Managing Partner:

"Our 30-year journey in Azerbaijan has been a testament to the power of collaboration and perseverance. Together with our clients, government partners, and the business community, we have built something truly remarkable. As we celebrate this milestone, we are more committed than ever to fostering growth, innovation, and trust."

Fahri Mustafayev, Partner and Assurance Leader:

"Reflecting on the past three decades, it's clear that our success is deeply intertwined with the progress of Azerbaijan. Every milestone achieved and every challenge overcome has strengthened our resolve to contribute even more meaningfully to the country's economic and social fabric. We are excited for what the future holds."

Acknowledgements from Key Partners:

Speeches from esteemed guests like Chairman of the Audit Chamber - Vahid Novruzov, Chief of State Tax Service - Orkhan Nazarli, Chairman of Karabakh Revival Fund - Rahman Hajiyev, and Deputy CEO of SOFAZ - Bahruz Bayramov underscored the depth of our partnership and the significance of this celebration.

Looking ahead:

At the heart of our mission is trust. We build trust, forge partnerships, and nurture our people. This journey wouldn't be possible without the contributions of countless individuals over the years. We extend our gratitude to everyone who has been part of our story.

Looking ahead, we're committed to further growth with Azerbaijan. We'll continue our work in Assurance, Tax, Legal, and Advisory, while supporting the Azerbaijan 2030/2050 national strategy goals. Our focus is on enhancing industry capabilities in digital transformation, AI, sustainability, and ESG, as we support Azerbaijan’s transformation into a regional hub for talent and innovation.

Join us as we continue our journey of growth and innovation in Azerbaijan. Connect with us at www.pwc.com/az to learn more about our ongoing projects and how we can support your vision for success in the dynamic landscape of tomorrow.