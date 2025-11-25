Caspian region reaches turning point, SOCAR Vice President says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Caspian region stands at a turning point, SOCAR Vice President, Babak Huseynov said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We have a strong history, deep technical expertise, and significant assets, and now we face global expectations ranging from digital adaptation to environmental performance

This conference is an important platform to jointly discuss these challenges and to identify practical steps to keep the region competitive. Behind this rich program stand the volunteers who have worked with dedication,” the vice president also said.

According to him, the development of these skills will help to work more efficiently today and be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.

“We are inspiring the future. For this, we support young professionals, students, and early-career engineers. Their new mindset and curiosity will shape the next stage of development in the Caspian region. But attracting young talent alone is not enough. It is also important to retain them. Young people must see clear paths for development, opportunities for advancement, and feel the significance of their contributions.

We want the next generation - who learn, connect, and create ideas - to see a strong future in this industry. This year’s program covers exactly these three themes. Over the next three days, you'll hear speeches from leaders and experts from various countries around the world. Within the program, sessions, project presentations, and more than 100 technical reports have been prepared. The topics cover a wide range - from reservoir management to drilling operations, from digital transformation to decarbonization, operational excellence, and new workforce skills.

