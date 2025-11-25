Azerbaijan's Baku set to stage first-ever OIC culture festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will be held in Baku from December 5 through 11, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The festival, organized by the OIC in various member countries since 2019, aims to deepen cooperation in the field of culture and creative industries, develop mutual understanding and friendly relations between peoples.

The event, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, will once again demonstrate Azerbaijan's growing role in the international cultural arena and its contribution to promoting the traditions of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

The main focus of the festival will be on developing intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. In addition, there are plans to promote joint projects in the fields of economics, education, science, and tourism, establish sustainable partnerships between participating countries, and strengthen the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

More than 300 guests from over 50 countries are expected to attend the event, including representatives of government bodies, international organizations, renowned figures from the worlds of science, culture, and the arts, as well as specialists from the creative industries. In total, more than 5,000 participants will gather for the festival.

The festival will include a high-level meeting of the ministers of culture of the OIC member states, the Forum of Cultural and Creative Industries (MYFORUM), the Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries exhibition (MYEXPO), the Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025 international film program, the Eastern Fashion Show featuring presentations by young and renowned designers from OIC countries, the international gaming technology summit (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects in the fields of theater, music, dance, and animation.

Detailed information about the event: https://week.creative.az