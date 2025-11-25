bp bets on new approaches to hydrocarbon development in upcoming decades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. We cannot implement hydrocarbon projects of the next 30–50 years in the same way as in the previous 30 years, Giovanni Cristofoli, bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that very serious technical issues lie at the core of the work carried out by bp.

“To bring together the best technical experts to discuss these issues is of decisive importance for the progress of the industry. It is truly a great pleasure for me to participate in this event.

There is outstanding infrastructure in the region. I would add two more points to this. The first is the people. A highly professional workforce, whether technical staff, engineers, or specialists in the commercial sphere, has really formed in this region. There is a large pool of human capital that is interested in our industry, eager to learn, open to innovation, and striving to push boundaries. I think this is the main foundation for building the future. The way people approach the industry and technical challenges makes working in this region particularly enjoyable,” the bp official explained.

According to him, the other factor is the tradition of partnership.

“Cooperation with the government is very open and supportive from a business and investment perspective. I see the government making strong efforts to attract more capital to the region. This is not the case everywhere. The partnership with SOCAR should also be specially highlighted. At the same time, there is strong cooperation with the supply chain. The region’s unique ‘special magic recipe’ is precisely its ability to build strong partnerships,” he mentioned.

The regional president also spoke about the challenges.

“As for the challenges, the main issue is the mindset. We cannot carry out hydrocarbon projects for the next 30–50 years in the same way we did over the past 30 years. We must change the way we work. We cannot fall into complacency. Technical challenges are becoming more complex, and the supply chain is becoming more difficult. Therefore, the main challenge is not continuing with the approaches of the past but adapting to changing conditions,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel