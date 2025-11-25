Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan to break ground on Astana waste processing plant next year

Kazakhstan Materials 25 November 2025 11:52 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: the Kazakh government

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Construction of a waste processing plant in Kazakhstan's Astana will begin in 2026, said the city's Akim (mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek during a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

"The new plant will have the capacity to process 1,500 tons of waste per day and generate 50 MW of electricity. Construction work is expected to start in the first quarter of next year, with the project slated to be completed within 36 months", he said.

Kassymbek stated that the Akimat of Astana has signed an investment agreement with the Chinese company Shenzhen Energy Environment for the development of the plant. The project will feature a high-tech waste disposal complex, with an estimated investment of $180 million.

In addition, during the government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov directed the Ministry of Ecology, in cooperation with regional governments, to take action to establish and finance waste collection, recycling, and disposal infrastructure using environmental payments.

