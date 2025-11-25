Azerbaijan's Baku hosts SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Caspian Technical Conference 2025, organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), is being held today in Baku, Trend reports.

This year, the conference is being held with the support of the host, SOCAR, and its theme is “Learning from the past, innovating today, inspiring tomorrow.”

The two-day conference will feature discussions on digitalization, the application of artificial intelligence, improving the efficiency of field development, as well as security and sustainable supply – the main areas of development for the regional energy sector.

The program includes an opening ceremony, the presentation of SPE regional awards, two high-level plenary sessions, and more than twenty thematic sections. Both practical examples and analytical reports will be presented.

Speakers will include representatives of major international companies and educational centers.

In addition, a technology exhibition will be organized, where companies will present their new tools, engineering solutions, and developments that will shape the future of the industry.

Meanwhile, SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) is an international organization that brings together 132,000 professionals from 146 countries. SPE develops professional standards, creates educational programs, supports industry communities, and serves as a platform for knowledge exchange. SPE has offices in Calgary, Dallas, Dubai, Houston, and Kuala Lumpur.

Will be updated