Kazakhstan’s new cross-border hubs set to increase non-oil exports, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. The launch of five cross-border hubs in Kazakhstan will increase non-oil exports by 30 percent, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Shakkaliev stated that managing companies have been appointed for all the hubs, and infrastructure development is actively underway. One of the key projects is the creation of the "Central Asia" International Industrial Cooperation Center on Kazakhstan's border with Uzbekistan. This initiative aims to boost trade between the two countries, with the goal of increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion.

In the east of Kazakhstan, the Khorgos logistics hub is being expanded, incorporating the "Khorgos" and "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" special economic zones. To enhance capacity for trade with China, new infrastructure projects, including the Skyhansa International Airport and additional logistics complexes, are under construction.

Simultaneously, efforts are being made to develop the Caspian hub, with container hubs and multifunctional terminals being built at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

He added that on the western border, in the West Kazakhstan region, the "Eurasia" cross-border trade center is operational, focused on exports to Russia. Additionally, in the Zhambyl region along the "Western Europe - Western China" route, an industrial trade-logistics complex is being developed to manage cargo flows at the Kyrgyzstan border.

“We are entering the active phase of investment project implementation. At this stage, the focus will be on the practical launch of projects, expanding logistics capabilities, and attracting businesses to new cooperation formats. The launch of these hubs will significantly accelerate trade with neighboring countries, increase non-oil exports by 30 percent, and provide efficient logistics conditions for Kazakhstani companies,” he said.