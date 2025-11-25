North Macedonia engages Spain on predictable EU accession path (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski met in Skopje with a delegation from the Spanish Senate, composed of senators who are members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Trend reports.

Minister Mucunski expressed his satisfaction with the visit, describing it as a confirmation of the excellent relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and continuous political dialogue, highlighting the need for more frequent contacts between the members of both parliaments, and expressed hope that this dynamic will further intensify in the near future.

Speaking about European integration, the Minister noted that the process should be predictable and free from bilateral issues. He also recalled the concessions made in recent years and the long period the country has gone through, emphasizing that the citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia consistently share European values.

The Spanish senators confirmed that their country remains a strong friend and supporter of the Republic of North Macedonia, including in its EU accession process. They stressed the importance of integrating the country into the European family as a basis for further deepening cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the excellent momentum of bilateral relations and the potential for their further enhancement, with a focus on the economy, investments, culture, and tourism. It was noted that this meeting, as well as activities held as part of the visit, will contribute to further strengthening the close and friendly relations between the two countries.