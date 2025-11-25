Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air seals fresh leasing agreement with Avolon

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air has signed an agreement with Avolon, an international aircraft leasing company, for the delivery of five Airbus A320neo aircraft, Trend reports via Centrum Air.

According to information, the new aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The airline currently serves over 40 domestic and international destinations, including Dubai, Istanbul, Delhi, Seoul, Guangzhou, Bangkok, Phuket, and Malé. The addition of new aircraft will help the company broaden its route network and maintain its steady growth path.

Avolon, a global aviation leasing leader, partners with 141 airlines across 62 countries. As of September 30, 2025, its owned, managed, and committed fleet consisted of 1,159 aircraft.

Centrum Air, founded in 2023, privately owned, and based in Tashkent, operated a fleet of 13 aircraft as of November 2025.