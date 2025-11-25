Azerbaijan launches “Food Supply Map” information system - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan has established a new “Food Supply Map” information system to enhance the monitoring and management of the country’s food supply, Trend reports.

The system was approved through a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The “Food Supply Map” information system (the System) is designed to assess the current state of food supply in Azerbaijan and create reliable, sustainable data to support decision-making. It will collect, process, store, and make information more accessible across relevant agencies.

The Ministry of Economy will serve as the System’s owner and operator, ensuring its development and operation. Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with approving the system’s regulations within three months and reporting to the President, along with addressing other related issues arising from the decree.

The Ministry of Economy, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will implement the System on the “Government Cloud” (G-cloud) platform approved by a presidential decree dated June 3, 2019, ensuring integration with the Unified State Registry of Information Systems and the registry of personal data systems.

Additionally, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, together with the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security, will ensure compliance with all measures outlined in Part 1 of this Decree. This includes fulfilling the requirements of a presidential decree dated September 12, 2018, on the rules for creating, managing, integrating, and archiving state information resources and systems, as well as advancing key initiatives related to e-government.