Azerbaijani court sets date for next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on 25 November, Trend reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he understands, as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating for the first time, and explained their statutory rights and obligations.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case file.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 1 December.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).