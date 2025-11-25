SOCAR gearing up to roll out landmark seismic program in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. SOCAR is preparing to launch the largest seismic program in 2026, SOCAR Reservoir Development Manager Murad Seyidov said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, starting next year, the company will begin implementing the largest seismic survey program in SOCAR's history to more accurately map reserves at mature fields.

"The 2026 seismic program will be the largest in SOCAR's history, and its key objective is to accurately determine underground reserves," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel