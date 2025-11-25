Azerbaijani painter from U.S. exhibits her works in Baku's Icherisheher (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ A solo exhibition of paintings entitled "The voices of the brush: a journey through beloved lands" by Lala Baghirzade, an Azerbaijani artist living in the U.S., was held at the Baku House of Photography in Icherisheher, Trend reports.

The exhibition took place with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the initiative of the Azerbaijani Friendship Organization operating in the U.S.

Around 20 paintings by the artist, touching on a variety of themes, were showcased to art enthusiasts in this neck of the woods.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Vagif Seyidbayov emphasized the constant support provided at the state level for the preservation of the national and cultural identity of all Azerbaijanis, regardless of where they live, the development of their creative activities, and their introduction to the world, and wished Baghirzade success in her creative activities.

Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, Deputy Head of the Administration of the Icherisheher Historical and Architectural Reserve Rena Nasirova-Mustafayeva, Head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization Adika Iqbal and others highly appreciated the role of the artist's creativity in promoting Azerbaijani national culture in their speeches. They claimed that our compatriot's works hit the nail on the head, capturing the essence, beauty, and emotional pulse of the Azerbaijani lands for all to see.

Baghirzade thanked the organizers and participants for the support given to the exhibition and said that she would continue to work consistently to promote Azerbaijani culture in the world.

In conclusion, Betul Valizade, the heiress of the April martyr Urfan Valizade, presented a small souvenir to Baghirzade.

To note, before the exhibition, our compatriot took a master class in drawing for the children of martyrs organized by the "Zafar" Public Association for Support to Martyr Families. The artwork of the Ganja Gate of Shusha Castle, crafted by the little ones in class, was also showcased at this exhibition.

During her visit to Baku, Baghirzade also met with Farhad Khalilov and discussed the possibilities of cooperation to promote Azerbaijani culture.

