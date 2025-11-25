Azerbaijan tops Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia in EBRD Air Transport and Port Operations scores

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has cemented its position as a regional leader across multiple sectors, according to the latest Assessment of Transition Qualities (ATQ) published in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Transition Report 2025, Trend reports.

The report shows Azerbaijan achieving the highest regional scores in Air Transport (3.49) and Port Operations (6.12), outpacing countries across the Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. In Road Infrastructure, Azerbaijan ranks second in the region with a score of 4.29, just behind Uzbekistan (4.36).

Other sectoral scores are as follows: Rail Infrastructure (4.59), Waste Management (2.54), Water and Wastewater Management (5.01), Energy (7.94), Telecoms (5.69), and Trade and Investments (5.12).

Azerbaijan also made notable gains in the ATQ’s six key qualities of a sustainable market economy. Improvements include:

Competitive: from 4.19 in 2024 to 4.23 in 2025

Well-Governed: from 5.79 to 5.81

Green: from 5.05 to 5.22

Resilient: from 3.56 to 3.60