Uzbekistan shines light on details of new Samarkand–Urgut railway line

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan’s new “Samarkand–Urgut” railway line will make it possible to serve 359,000 passengers and transport 8.2 million tons of cargo annually, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The projections were presented during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s review of the ongoing construction of the new railway corridor.

Construction of the 55-kilometer railway line commenced in February of this year. The project includes the development of two passenger stations, cargo terminals within the “Urgut” Free Economic Zone, and several bridges. Full electrification of the route is planned in the long term. Upon commencement of operations, the line will accommodate two pairs of intercity passenger trains and nine pairs of freight trains. The project is expected to reach completion by the end of the year.

The railway is anticipated to play a significant role in providing safe and modern transport services for residents of Samarkand city as well as the Djambay, Pastdargom, Taylak, and Urgut districts. Additionally, it is expected to contribute to the growth of domestic tourism.

Railway infrastructure remains a critical sector of Uzbekistan’s economy, and the new line is expected to enhance the logistics capacity of the “Urgut” Free Economic Zone. The project is also projected to generate 130 new employment opportunities.