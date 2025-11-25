Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to explore launching direct commercial flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan came into agreement to consider the launch of direct commercial flights between their cities, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced following talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev underscored that bilateral commerce between the two nations consistently surpasses the $500 million threshold and indicated that both parties have concurred on implementing strategic initiatives to elevate reciprocal trade to the $1 billion mark.

“To achieve this, Kazakhstan has proposed a work plan to boost trade turnover. To support businesses in both countries, a decision was made to establish joint trade houses. We also agreed to explore the possibility of opening direct commercial flights between the cities of our two countries,” said Tokayev.

Additionally, the presidents discussed the prospects of building a railway line connecting the region to South Asia through Afghanistan.

Tokayev also pointed out that in the first 10 months of the current year, freight traffic between the two countries reached 1.5 million tons.

