Uzbekistan advances strategic biotech ties with Belgium’s Allegro

Photo: The Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. The Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan and the Belgian biotechnology company Allegro discussed the establishment of biotechnological production and the potential relocation of the company’s existing R&D projects to the country, Trend reports via the agency.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between the Agency’s Director, Abdulla Azizov, and Allegro’s leadership, during which the sides also signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum establishes a framework for implementing joint biotechnology projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, Allegro was provided with detailed information on the legal, institutional, and financial incentives available within the Tashkent Pharma Park pharmaceutical cluster.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $62.3 million, comprising $7.3 million in Uzbek exports and $55 million in imports.