PwC Azerbaijan at the Forefront of Banking Innovation at the International Banking Forum 2025 (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan proudly participated in the International Banking Forum (IBF) 2025, showcasing our commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the financial sector. Gunay Asgarova, our Broader Assurance Services and Sustainability (ESG) Leader, delivered a key note addresson the evolving landscape of risk and regulatory demands in banking.

Gunay highlighted the increasing pressures banks face in meeting regulatory reporting requirements, emphasising the need for precision and efficiency. "In today's fast-paced environment, banks must balance regulatory compliance with risk management and performance expectations," she noted. "At PwC, we help banks navigate these challenges by aligning with international frameworks and best practices of advanced markets ."

The forum also provided a platform to discuss emerging topics such as AI strategy and climate-focused ESG toolss. Gunay shared insights on how PwC supports banks in adapting to these new realities, ensuring they are equipped for a digital, inclusive,and sustainable future.

In addition to her address, Gunay moderated a dynamic panel discussion titled "Instant, Inclusive, and Intelligent: Reinventing Everyday Payments." The session featured key industry voices, including Emil Agayev from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Rustam Abbasov from ABB Bank, exploring the future of payment systems.

PwC Azerbaijan remains committed to empowering the banking sector with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. As Azerbaijan moves towards a more digital and sustainable economy, we're here to support this transition every step of the way.

