Tajikistan, South Korea advance preparations for upcoming 2026 summit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 25. Tajikistan and South Korea have stepped up coordination in preparation for the first Central Asia-Korea summit, scheduled for 2026., Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Special Envoy Lee Wook-hyun in Dushanbe on November 25.

In addition to preparing for the summit, the parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed plans to promote joint socio-economic projects. Both countries emphasized their interest in further expanding cooperation in priority sectors.

The partnership between Tajikistan and South Korea is formalized within the framework of the Central Asia-Korea Cooperation Forum. In addition, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has actively funded several major development initiatives in Tajikistan, particularly in the health and digital governance sectors. One of the tangible results of previous high-level agreements was the establishment of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, which recently held its 9th meeting in 2023. This commission focuses on increasing trade volumes and implementing joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture, setting the operational agenda for future bilateral cooperation ahead of the 2026 summit.