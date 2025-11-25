Kazakhstan plans to acquire new vessels from Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan plans to purchase two vessels with a capacity of 700 containers to increase container traffic across the Caspian Sea, the country's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports,

"A project to build the Sarzha multifunctional terminal is being implemented in the port of Kuryk. To increase container traffic across the Caspian Sea, two vessels with a capacity of 700 containers are planned to be purchased from Azerbaijan by 2027. Work is also underway to increase the capacity of the railway line leading to the ports. The implementation of these projects will increase the capacity of the ports of Aktau and Kuryk to 30 million tons," Sauranbayev said.

He also noted that the construction of the first phase of the container hub in the port of Aktau, in cooperation with the Chinese company Lianyungang, will be completed by the end of the year.

“Overall, the implementation of the project will bring the capacity of the container hub to 200,000 TEU per year. Projects are also being implemented in the port of Aktau to deepen the port's water area and modernize the berths,” said Sauranbayev.