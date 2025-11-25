Azerbaijan eyes new air travel opportunities following visa-free agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Visa-free travel to seven countries (Maldives, Angola, Bahrain, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau, and Suriname) will create new prospects in the field of air transport in Azerbaijan, member of the Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijani Parliament, Hikmat Babaoghlu, said at the parliament's plenary meeting today, Trend reports.

The MP noted that it will be possible to visit seven countries without a visa with civil passports, diplomatic passports and service passports.

"Of course, the value of national passports is also very important in the context of international relations. Because a prestigious passport is held by a citizen of a prestigious country, and this is evaluated according to the criteria of how many countries you can visit without a visa.

Thus, today we are simultaneously gaining the right to travel without a visa with seven countries at one level or another, with different passports. This is, of course, an important event and an indicator of Azerbaijan's international prestige.

This event will also create new prospects in the field of air transport in Azerbaijan. If relations deepen, student exchange, tourism and trips increase, the documents we will accept today will also become an economic factor. This is, of course, very important in terms of national interests," the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel