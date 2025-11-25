Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op in gas processing and transport infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 25. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have agreed to continue their collaboration in the areas of gas processing and the development of gas transport infrastructure, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner for many years in transporting Turkmen natural gas to China. He emphasized that the Strategic Cooperation Agreement signed last year has been an important foundation for this collaboration, focusing on the development of the gas sector.

Alongside gas cooperation, Kazakhstan has invited Turkmenistan to join joint projects in the digitalization of public services and the introduction of IT technologies, drawing on Kazakhstan’s experience in these areas.

During President Tokayev’s official visit to Turkmenistan in October 2024, QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz signed a strategic agreement. The document outlines cooperation in several key areas, including exploration and QazaqGaz’s participation in Turkmenistan’s gas fields, particularly the Galkynysh field, as well as involvement in major pipeline initiatives such as TAPI and the import of commercial gas from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan.

The agreement is expected to further deepen the countries’ energy partnership and create new avenues for collaboration. Kazakhstan also reaffirmed its interest in exploring and developing gas condensate fields in Turkmenistan as part of ongoing efforts to expand bilateral energy ties.