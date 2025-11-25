Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss strengthening global peace initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during his official visit to Vatican City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The sides reviewed the growing Azerbaijan–Vatican relations, noting with satisfaction the constructive dialogue based on mutual respect, active cooperation in promoting interfaith understanding, and advancing global peace initiatives.

The officials emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits to further strengthen political dialogue, expand cultural and humanitarian ties, and advance joint international projects.

Successful conservation and restoration projects in the Vatican, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, were discussed, with recognition that these initiatives make a significant contribution to the preservation of global religious and cultural heritage.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s long-term commitment to protecting religious monuments and promoting multiculturalism both domestically and internationally.

Additionally, the discussions addressed the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the implementation of the historic Washington Summit agreements, and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

