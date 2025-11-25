Uzbekistan appoints new presidential rep to U.S.

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan has appointed a new Minister-Counselor – Representative of the Administration of the President in the United States, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

By decree of the Head of the Presidential Administration, Komil Ismoilovich Allamjonov has been appointed to the position. He will also continue to serve as Advisor to the Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an order establishing the U.S.–Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council. The new Council is expected to serve as a platform to deepen the strategic economic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States. The decision to create the Council was reached during President Mirziyoyev’s official visit to the U.S. on November 4–6, 2025, within the framework of the “C5+1” Summit