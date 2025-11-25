Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss new paths for deeper economic partnership

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held extensive discussions on strengthening cooperation across key economic sectors during his visit to Pakistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The delegation led by Mikayil Jabbarov conducted several high-level meetings as part of the visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, focusing on expanding bilateral partnership.

In the meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the importance of investment cooperation in deepening economic relations was underscored. The sides pointed out the chances for moving forward with bilateral economic collaboration and looked into ways to ramp up joint activity in trade, energy, industry, transit, tourism, and other key areas.

Discussions with the National Coordinator of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ahmed, also focused on broadening cooperation in energy, investment, and related fields. The parties engaged in a dialogue regarding the enhancement of reciprocal capital inflows, particularly within the hydrocarbons domain, fostering collaborative initiatives, and vigorously facilitating inter-enterprise interactions between the two nations.

