Foreign tourist arrivals to Uzbekistan jump by fifty percent
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan saw a surge in tourism in the first ten months of 2025, welcoming 9.7 million foreign visitors- a 50% increase compared to last year - with most tourists coming from neighboring Central Asian countries.
