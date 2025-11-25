Azerbaijani residents of Kalbajar district's Zar village get relocation date lined up

KALBAJAR, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Reconstruction efforts in Kalbajar district's Zar village are progressing rapidly, and the resident resettlement may be planned for next year, said Nurana Babayeva, spokesperson for the Kalbajar Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Speaking to media representatives during a visit to the district, Babayeva noted that for several months now, Kalbajar residents, including families from Kalbajar city, have returned to their ancestral lands and have been settled in the first phase of the initial residential zone.

“One of our ongoing projects is the second phase of the first residential area. At the same time, we are continuing the design work for the second, third, and fourth residential neighborhoods, as well as the administrative building of Kalbajar city and the construction of a city park covering an 11-hectare area,” Babayeva said.

The official added that design work is also progressing across multiple villages.

“In particular, construction in Zar village is advancing quickly, and it is expected that resettlement of the population will take place next year. Among the other projects planned for completion next year is the highly anticipated Istisu sanatorium located in the Kalbajar district. The completion of a modern education complex is also expected,” she concluded.

