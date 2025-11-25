Uzbekistan Airways expands payment options with UnionPay integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 25. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the introduction of UnionPay card payments, Trend reports.

According to information, this step is part of its broader policy to enhance digital services and make the ticket-purchase process more convenient and accessible for passengers worldwide.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways already accepts all major payment systems, including UzCard and Humo, as well as international cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and Mir.

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, was inaugurated in 1992 and operates its hub at Tashkent International Airport. As of June 2025, the airline's operational inventory consisted of 47 airframes.