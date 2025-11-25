Cisco aims to support creation of cloud data centers in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Photo: Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan
Cisco and Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on developing AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, including cloud data centers, pilot projects, training programs, and strategic advisory support to advance Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.
