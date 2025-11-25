Azerbaijan's Baku court continues hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on 25 November, Trend reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he understands, as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating for the first time, and explained their statutory rights and obligations.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Victim Samir Mammadov stated that he sustained a head injury in Lachin when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby. In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he added that Tural Isgandarov was also injured in the same incident.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Ruslan Abbasov said he received a gunshot wound in Kalbajar as a result of enemy fire; two other persons were also wounded.

In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General’s Office responsible for upholding the state accusation, victim Vugar Huseynov stated that he was wounded in Kalbajar by enemy fire.

In response to questions from senior assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, victim Toğrul Aliyev said he sustained shrapnel wounds in Aghdam from fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Nazim Agayev and Murad Aliyev, who were with him at the time, were also injured.

In response to questions from Tughay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General on special assignments, victim Samir Ibrahimov stated that he was wounded in Khojaly by fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, Bayram Agjayev said he was injured in Kalbajar by enemy fire.

Victim Rashad Guliyev stated that he was wounded in Kalbajar when an artillery shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby.

Another victim, Kamal Abdullayev, said he was wounded in Aghdam by sniper fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Orhan Musayev stated that in the Aghdam direction he was shot in the left eye area by fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Bahruz Rzayev and Nizami Jabbarov were also wounded in the same incident.

Victim Dilgam Hasanov said he was injured in Kalbajar by enemy artillery fire.

Victim Samir Khalilov stated that he was wounded in Aghdara by rocket fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Ulvi Mikayilov was killed in the same incident.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case file.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 1 December.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).