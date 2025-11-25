Azerbaijan and Vatican review bilateral relations and future prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the current state of bilateral relations and future development prospects with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during his official visit to the Vatican, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

The discussion also encompassed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting underscored the significant importance Azerbaijan attaches to the development of relations with the Holy See and noted that recent high-level visits have substantially contributed to strengthening mutual understanding.

Particular emphasis was placed on humanitarian cooperation facilitated by protection and restoration projects supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Azerbaijan’s long-standing efforts in preserving multicultural traditions and religious heritage, including Christian monuments within its territories, were also highlighted.

Furthermore, Bayramov provided briefings on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, the historic agreements reached at the Washington Summit and their implementation, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region and ongoing reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

