Georgia expects maritime container growth by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Georgia’s ports are operating steadily, with container volumes rising in 2025 compared to last year and expected to surpass 700,000 by year-end, the country’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvryvishvili said, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Speaking at the 34th session of the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly in London, Kvryvishvili highlighted the growing strategic role of Georgia as a maritime hub connecting Europe, Central Asia, and China via the Middle Corridor.

“The Middle Corridor has quickly become a reliable and indispensable trade route, and as global supply chains seek stability, its significance continues to grow,” she said.

Kvryvishvili also underscored Georgia’s integrated multimodal transport network, which combines modern ports, an expanded railway system, and upgraded roads, facilitating efficient freight movement between Europe and Asia.

The minister noted that container traffic growth reflects international confidence in Georgia’s ports and transport infrastructure. She also highlighted ongoing reforms in the maritime sector, including improving labor conditions for Georgian seafarers, whose certifications are now recognized by 74 maritime administrations worldwide, including 22 EU member states.